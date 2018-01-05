Alleged Coup and Increased Security Checks

The U.S. Embassy in Malabo is aware of reports that an attempted coup may have occurred in Equatorial Guinea on or around December 24. As a result, borders between Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon as well as borders between Equatorial Guinea and Gabon may be closed.

There is no reason to believe that U.S. citizens are being specifically targeted; however, U.S. citizens should expect additional police and military checkpoints, additional security, and possible travel restrictions throughout the country.

