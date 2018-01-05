B-Roll: African Football Player of the Year - Free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage of the CAF Award Ceremony in Accra

By
APO
-
0

The winner of the African Football Player of the Year Award has been revealed during the 2017 AITEO – Confederation of African Countries (CAF) Award Ceremony in Accra, Ghana.

Copyright free broadcast-quality footage and pre-recorded interviews are available for media to download here: http://APO.af/QHkY7S

Download the shot list: www.APO-mail.org/Shotlist-Awards.pdf 

