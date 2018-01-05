New Permanent Representative of the Republic of the Congo Presents Credentials to Director-General of United Nations Office at Geneva

Aimé Clovis Guillond, the new Permanent Representative of the Republic of the Congo to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented his credentials to Michael Møller, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva.



Prior to his appointment to Geneva, Mr. Guillond had been serving as the ambassador of the Republic of the Congo to the Russian Federation, and concurrently to Finland, Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Latvia.

Between 2008 and 2012, Mr. Guillond served as chargé d’affaires of the Republic of the Congo in Brazil, while from 2005 until 2008 he was director of the diplomatic protocol and consular affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. He first joined that ministry in 1989, where he held several posts, including that of the chief of the Section France.

He also worked in the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Budget from 2000 until 2005, and in the Ministry of Agriculture, Farming, Water, Forests and Fishing from 1995 until 1997. Between 1998 and 2000 he served as the diplomatic counsellor at the Commission of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the National Assembly.

Mr. Guillond holds a degree in public law from the National School of Administration and Magistracy of the Republic of the Congo, as well as a certificate in communications and diplomacy from the Institute of Public Administration in France. He was born in Ouesso, Republic of the Congo, on 13 February 1962.

