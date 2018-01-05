South Africa - Arts and Culture Committee Sends Condolences to Kgositsile Family

The Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture has noted the passing of South Africa’s literary prodigal son, Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile with sadness.

The Chairperson of the Committee Ms. Xoliswa Tom said the nation is poorer without this giant of the world of poetry.

“His death should inspire young authors and poets into wanting to read and write in our languages. Bra Willie’s pen spoke volumes in fostering identity and enlightened many during the darker days in our past. His wit served its purpose,” Ms Tom said.

“The Committee sends its condolences to the family, the community of writing and all those who will be most impacted by the departure of this renowned South African poet,” she said.

Bra Willie passed on Wednesday (3 January) after a short illness at Johannesburg’s Milpark Hospital. He had undergone surgery after suffering from circulatory problems.

“Not too many in our generation will ever be able to master and marry arts, activism, family and political life in the manner he has.” Ms Tom said she trusts there will not be a shortage of activists who will take where Bra Willie had left, and that his humility was exemplary and should be followed.

