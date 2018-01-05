South Africa - Basic Education Committee Happy with Matric Results and Satisfied with Improvements in Rural Provinces

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has expressed its appreciation and satisfaction with the 2017 Grade 12 results.

The Chairperson of the Committee Ms. Nomalungelo Gina said the results were good and showed much improvement.

“As Members we welcome the results, and especially warmly welcome the improvement shown by rural provinces like the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo,” Ms Gina said.

“We are also impressed by good performance of the special schools that recorded around 900 bachelor passes. As a Committee we focussed on special schools, and so did the Department. The efforts are showing fruitful results and we are happy,” she said.

The matric results for 2017 were announced last night, and the country recorded a 75.6% pass rate.

Ms Gina said the upward trend in improvement was most encouraging and that the Committee is thankful and full of joy.

