South Africa - Parliament Statement on Passing of Struggle Stalwart Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile

Parliament Statement on Passing of Struggle Stalwart Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile:

Parliament of South Africa joins the nation and the international community in mourning the passing-on of the struggle stalwart and National Poet Laureate, Professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile.

Prof Kgositsile, born in 1938 in Johannesburg, distinguished himself as an academic, a poet par excellence, and a champion for freedom and social justice throughout his life in South Africa, while in exile in many countries of the world and on his return home. Through his sharp and progressive pen, he contributed in cutting open the oppressive blanket of the apartheid system to keep the liberation spirit burning in the country and abroad. For this contribution, the world, the African continent and our nation honoured him with numerous literary awards, including the Order Of Ikhamanga Silver he received in 2008, for his “excellent achievements in the field of literature and using these exceptional talents to expose the evils of the system of apartheid to the world”.

The remarkable legacy of Bra Willie, as he was affectionately known, cannot die, but will live on to continue to inspire many to use culture to advance the development of people of South Africa.

Parliament sends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

