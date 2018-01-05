South African Parliamentarians of Indian Origin to attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2018

South Africa will be represented at the PIO Parliamentary Conference on 9 January, 2018 on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, through the presence of a delegation of Parliamentarians representing the broad political spectrum of the country.

The Conference is a historic first, being organized by the Government of India. The aim of the Conference is to strength the linkage with Diaspora Parliamentarians and recognize their achievements in a befitting manner. The Conference would provide a valuable platform to comprehensively engage with the PIO Parliamentarians and elevate the relationship with them to a higher plane.

The one day Conference will have inaugural and valedictory sessions and two thematic sessions in a plenary format. Indian dignitaries at the highest level, Diaspora Parliamentarians as well as select Members of Indian Parliament, Members of Parliamentary Committees on External Affairs and the Hindi Advisory Committee are expected to participate in the Conference.

