African Union Mission in Somalia’s (AMISOM) future in Somalia

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) began withdrawing some of its troops, as part of a reformulated exit strategy, in December 2017. The mission has faced uncertainty regarding both its future and funding ever since the European Union capped troop allowance stipends two years ago. This decision widened a rift between AMISOM and its partners over the mission’s achievements and progress, while also leading to the development of a tentative plan to exit from Somalia in 2020.



This View on Africa briefing is presented by Omar S Mahmood, Researcher, ISS Addis Ababa. He will discuss AMISOM’s continued funding concerns, and provide an update on its drawdown and withdrawal process.

Date: 10 January 2018

Time: 11:00 to 12:00 CAT (09:00 to 10:00 GMT)

Venue: Online via VoiceBoxer and in Pretoria

