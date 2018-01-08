First Programme Content Announced as Industry Shows its Support for the Second West African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (WAIPEC) 2018

The organisers of the eagerly anticipated second West African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2018 (WAIPEC) (www.WAIPEC.com), have unveiled an overview of its programme ahead of the event which is returning next month (7-8th February) to the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria.

Across the two-day event, the conference programme has again been developed by a leading steering committee and speakers to build on the discussions of 2017 and to provide real value and insight for all delegates. Representatives include;

Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, Managing Director, FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited and Nigerian Independent Oil Companies

Bayo Ojulari, Managing Director, The Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo)

Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB)

Tony Attah, Managing Director, Nigeria LNG

Emeka Ene, CEO, Oildata Energy Group

Roland Ewubare, Group General Manager, NAPIMS

Dr. Mazadu Bako, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC)

Austin Ojunekwu Avuru, SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company

Mordecai Ladan, Director Department of Petroleum Resources

Gbite Adenji, Senior Technical Advisor on Upstream and Gas to Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources

Jeffrey Ewing, Chairman and Managing Director at Chevron Nigeria Limited

Ahmadu – Kida Musa, Deputy Managing Director, TOTAL Exploration and Production

Set around the theme of ‘New ventures in West Africa; driving oil and gas production through innovative strategies,’ content will focus on unlocking strategic value, leveraging innovation, best practices and technology that will grow West Africa's energy industry.

Advertisement

A mix of technical and strategic sessions will specifically address;

The future of the global oil and gas industries and implication of the trend

How Nigeria and African oil and gas industries can compete effectively in today's challenging industries

Funding local content

Service company – operator collaboration models – drawing on experience from other oil provinces

Outlining the National Gas Flare Commercialization Program

Powering the industry – optimising domestic gas supplies, especially for power generation and industrial development

Funding and investment in Africa’s oil and gas industry

Modular refining

Set to tip the scales, WAIPEC stands as not only the largest event in the centre of Nigeria’s oil and gas hub, but also the only truly industry led event, held in partnership with the country’s petroleum sector and hosted by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) (www.PETAN.org).

WAIPEC 2018 is already projected to attract more than 200 exhibiting companies and 6,000 visiting professionals from across West Africa, Europe, Americas and Asia – with its programme poised to set the standards on content, delegates and industry support for all conferences in the West African petroleum sector.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chair of PETAN, Bank Anthony Okoroafor explains, “Taking place at the beginning of the year, WAIPEC 2018 will set the trend and the pace for the West African oil and gas sector in 2018.” He added, “The mindset behind WAIPEC is what makes it unique from other conferences – it is designed specifically to be a solutions conference and a platform for the very best representatives from across the West African energy industry to come together and discuss, deliberate and share their insight and knowledge towards creating beneficial strategies for the betterment of all areas of the industry.”

For full details on the West African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, its content and how to participate, visit www.WAIPEC.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (WAIPEC).

For more information on the West African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference or to register to attend as press, please contact:

Aimee Thompsett, Global Event Partners: [email protected] / +44 1737 784956

Jumoke Oyedun, PETAN, [email protected] / 0803 725 5190

About WAIPEC 2018

WAIPEC (www.WAIPEC.com) is hosted by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) (www.PETAN.com), a leading organisation that represents oilfield services and technology companies operating across upstream through to downstream projects. PETAN is a leader in the promotion of innovative engineering and creative solutions that help advance the petroleum industry both nationally and regionally.

WAIPEC has been launched to address the needs of companies seeking to showcase their innovative solutions and new technologies, and to support the development of major new business and partnerships to benefit West Africa’s petroleum economy.