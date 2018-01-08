World Health Organization provided European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) funded essential medical supplies to Zintan general hospital

Thirty thousands (30,000) people in Zintan will benefit from the medical supplies provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and funded by the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO).

In the context of ongoing response to the health needs in Libya, WHO has provided on 3rd January, thirty (30) Basic and three (3) Supplementary Interagency Emergency Health Kits (IEHK) and six (6) Trauma kit type B to Zintan general hospital.

The IEHKs will benefit thirty thousand (30,000) population for three (3) months and the Trauma Kits can treat six hundred (600) moderate to severe injuries. These supplies are much needed especially with the existing shortage of essential medical supplies in Zintan.

Advertisement

Dr Syed Jaffar Hussain, Head of Mission of WHO Libya welcomed the continuous support of ECHO that makes WHO’s response to the urgent needs of the underserved populations in Libya possible.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).