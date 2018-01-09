Egypt’s Startup Reactor is Seeking out Startups!

Following the successful conclusion of its 4th cycle with its last phase “Startup Nova – Entrepreneurship Explosion”, Startup Reactor is accepting applications for its 5th cycle!

Startup Reactor is a 6-month accelerator program designed to support innovative startups with high growth potential in Egypt. The program is a gateway to connecting entrepreneurs, investors and mentors. Investors and mentors that participate in the program receive an equity stake in the ventures which they choose to support.

40 startups will qualify for Ignition (Bootcamp stage) and will receive mentorship and training, with up to 15 startups proceeding to Plasma stage. Throughout Plasma, the startups will undergo an intensive training program on developing their business model, prototypes, brand identity and customer base. The qualifying startups receive the full program’s package, which includes access to office space and facilities, exclusive access to mentorship from a network of more than 200 business professionals, consultation services, legal registration and advice, and support services such as accounting, HR and marketing. In addition, the startups will receive equity funding up to 300,000 EGP, with the chance to participate in Startup Nova; a demo day infront of local and international investors where the top 3 startups receive cash prizes worth 15,000 Euros from VC4A, with further investment opportunities from Innoventures (http://Innoventures.me) and VC4A (https://VC4A.com) investor network.

Building off the success of the 2017 cycle, in addition to the main track open to startups from any industry, the program also includes several specialized tracks run in collaboration with industry partners:

Digital Media Track : Powered by The Planet, which covers analytics, advertising, content platform, content creation automation, e-commerce, talent management, and influencer management.

: Powered by which covers analytics, advertising, content platform, content creation automation, e-commerce, talent management, and influencer management. Design Track : Powered by Studio 49 , covers smart appliances, lighting and lighting fixtures, design tools, consumer electronics, and smart furniture design.

: Powered by , covers smart appliances, lighting and lighting fixtures, design tools, consumer electronics, and smart furniture design. Computing Track: Powered by IBM, covers cloud-based networks, software, IoT, chat-bots and AI technology.

These specialized tracks ensure tailored acceleration experience and provide more focused support to entrepreneurs in key emerging industries.

Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend the “Spark” sessions and workshops that will be held around Egypt during December 2017/January 2018. For date, venues and registration, please visit: http://APO.af/TqfGyA.

Interested media representatives are invited to attend the press conference on January 9th or contact [email protected] for more information.

To apply to Startup Reactor, visit innoventures.me/reactor before the 20th of January, 2018!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Venture Capital for Africa (VC4A).

About Innoventures:

Innoventures LLC (http://Innoventures.me) was launched in 2011 as an innovation platform to bring the wealth of original Egyptian ideas to market by providing a platform catering to today’s entrepreneurs in the region. The company caught the attention of the entrepreneurial industry and community when it part-nered with Google to design and execute a first ¬of its kind program for Internet startups in Egypt. The program created widespread impact, and provided exposure to a vast network of mentors, investors and entrepreneurs.

About VC4A:

VC4A (https://VC4A.com) is a platform for startup funding, dedicated to building game changing compa-nies on the African continent and supporting the growth of Africa’s startup ecosystem. Together with Innoventures LLC, VC4A believes Startup Reactor will be a milepost in building the continent’s entre-preneurship community, expanding its international network.