False South African National Defence Force Recruitment Advertisement on Social Media

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has noted that there are false advertisements that have been circulating on social media on recruitment of new members for Military Skills Development System (MSDS).

The SANDF has not issued any advertisement with regard to the recruitment of new members yet. The advertisement for 2018 recruitment will be published on the Sunday newspapers on 21 January 2018 and on the Daily Sun newspaper on Monday, 22 January 2018.

The SANDF neither sells application forms nor uses recruitment agencies.

