South Africa - Deputy Minister Buti Manamela to Visit the Central Application Clearing House Centre (CACH)

Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will visit CACH, an online application system designed to assist prospective students who are seeking admission at institutions of higher education across the country, including Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) colleges, universities, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), and registered private higher institutions.
Tomorrow, Wednesday 10 January, Deputy Minister Manamela will embark on an inspection of the call centre to get first-hand experience on the operations of the system.
Members of the media are invited to cover all activities scheduled as follows:
PART ONE: Walk about at the CACH Centre
Date: 10 January 2018
Time: 08:00
Venue: 288, Kent Avenue, Randburg
PART TWO: Visit to the University of Johannesburg
Time: 10:00
Venue: Kingsway Campus, Auckland Park
PART THREE: Visit to the Soweto West Gauteng TVET College
Time: 12:00
Venue: Soweto, West Gauteng TVET College
For RSVP: Lehlohonolo Mphuthi: email: [email protected] or 061 985 9474
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
