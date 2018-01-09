South Africa - Deputy Minister Buti Manamela to Visit the Central Application Clearing House Centre (CACH)

Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will visit CACH, an online application system designed to assist prospective students who are seeking admission at institutions of higher education across the country, including Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) colleges, universities, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), and registered private higher institutions.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 10 January, Deputy Minister Manamela will embark on an inspection of the call centre to get first-hand experience on the operations of the system.

Members of the media are invited to cover all activities scheduled as follows:

PART ONE: Walk about at the CACH Centre

Date: 10 January 2018

Time: 08:00

Venue: 288, Kent Avenue, Randburg

PART TWO: Visit to the University of Johannesburg

Time: 10:00

Venue: Kingsway Campus, Auckland Park

PART THREE: Visit to the Soweto West Gauteng TVET College

Time: 12:00

Venue: Soweto, West Gauteng TVET College

For RSVP: Lehlohonolo Mphuthi: email: [email protected] or 061 985 9474

