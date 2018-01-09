South Africa - Subcommittee on the Review of the National Assembly Rules Meets to Discuss Section 89 of the Constitution

The Subcommittee on the Review of the National Assembly Rules will meet tomorrow and Thursday (10 and 11 January 2018) to deliberate on draft procedure for implementing section 89(1) of the Constitution, which deals with the removal of the President.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date: 10 and 11 January 2018

Time: 10h00 to 16h30 (for both days)

Venue: Committee Room G26, Ground Floor, National Assembly Building, Parliament

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.