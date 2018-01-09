WHO Director General Dr. Tedros visits Kenya

The WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will make his first official visit to Kenya from today January 9-10.

His short visit will include a courtesy call and meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Health Cabinet/Ministry, signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UNEP, and a visit to Kiambu Hospital.

The MOU will focus on a collaborative effort between the two agencies on matters health and environment and particularly the working mechanisms and implementation of the UNEA III resolutions on Air Pollution, Health and Environment, Chemicals, Water and Sanitation as part of the wider “Health, Environment and Climate Change Coalition.

The DG will also meet heads of other UN agencies WHO Kenya staff, and will also make a visit to Kiambu Hospital where he will speak to the media.

Event: WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ visit, Kiambu Hospital

Venue: Kiambu Hospital, Kiambu County

Time: 4pm, January 10, 2018.

