B-Roll: Consumer Electronics Show, Las Vegas: First Africa dedicated event at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas - Free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage

The Consumer Electronics Show (www.CES.tech) is the world’s biggest tech show focusing on innovation with over 170,000 expected visitors held each year in Las Vegas, USA. Africa Tech Now, the first Africa dedicated event at CES, aims to showcase the African innovation ecosystem, positioning Africa as a major actor in digital transformation. Gainde2000 (www.gainde2000.com) is present in the heart of Eureka Park, the hotbed of dynamic startups to present Orbus Sign, the world unique vocal signature solution to potential partners, clients and investors.

Copyright free broadcast-quality footage, pre-recorded interviews and shot list are available for media to download here: http://APO.af/LavhrJ

This material is offered for free and unrestricted news use.

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group – Video Production.

Contact:

Marie

[email protected]