Burkina Faso, Mali and Ghana Ministers of Energy to join TOTAL, CI-GNL, RLSF, APUA, ANARÉ and WAGPA at the Regional Energy Co-operation Summit in Côte d’Ivoire this January

With confirmed participation of H.E Honourable Malick Alhousseini, H.E Honourable Professor Alfa Oumar Dissa, Ghana’s Ministry of Energy, Autorité Nationale de Régulation du Secteur de l'Electricité (Anaré), TOTAL, CI-GNL, Regional Liquidity Support Facility (RLSF) and West Africa Gas Pipeline Authority Company (WAGPA), the fast approaching Regional Energy Co-operation Summit 2018 (www.Regional-Energy-Cooperation-Summit.com) will establish the roadmap for sustainable electricity trade in ECOWAS’ booming gas and energy markets.

Alongside the Energy Commission of Ghana, Electricity Company of Ghana and GridCo, Ghana’s Ministry of Energy will be in attendance at ministerial level alongside their distinguished counterparts from Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria to present some of the latest projects seeking investment and strategize regional initiatives for power, infrastructures and gas development.

Attracting market leaders such as ENGIE, Siemens, Manitoba Hydro International, METKA, Wärtsilä and BLP LLP and endorsed by ANER, the Regional Summit continues to be the annual platform where public and private stakeholders and industry experts can stay up-to-date with upcoming projects in the pipeline and new strategies to unlock gas and power trading in West Africa. With the arrival of Côte d’Ivoire’s first LNG-import terminal and ambitions to establish a regional hub for gas distribution, LNG industry leaders CI-GNL and TOTAL will join Director General, Debo Barandao of WAGPA to discuss regional gas development.

Sharing ENGIE’s perspective on how the investment summit provides a solid foundation for gleaning of vital industry updates, Philippe Miquel, CEO Western & Central Africa tells us “The Regional Energy Co-operation Summit in Abidjan is of great interest to ENGIE as it facilitates discussions and sharing of successes with all relevant stakeholders involved in energy cooperation in Africa: public and private, industrial and financial players, developers and customers of energy facilities, with the common intention of creating shared value.”

Amongst distinguished energy leaders who will evaluate and assess energy solutions across West Africa that will provide further economic prosperity and industrial growth and ensure sustainable energy security, we welcome:

H.E. Honourable Alfa Oumar Dissa, Minister of Energy, Mines and Quarries, Burkina Faso

H.E Honourable Malick Alhousseini , Minister of Energy and Water, Mali

, Minister of Energy and Water, Distinguished Senator Mustapha Bukar, Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Steel, Development & Metallurgy, The Senate, National Assembly, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Steel, Development & Metallurgy, The Senate, National Assembly, Hippolyte Ebagnitchie , General Director, Autorité Nationale de Régulation du Secteur de l'Electricité, Côte d'Ivoire

, General Director, Alfred Ahenkorah, Executive Secretary, Energy Commission of Ghana

Executive Secretary, Abel Didier Tella, Director General, Association of Power Utilities of Africa (APUA)

Director General, Jean Jaylet, Vice President LNG & Economy in the Gas, Renewables and Power, TOTAL

Vice President LNG & Economy in the Gas, Renewables and Power, Remi Duchateau, Director General, CI-GNL

Director General, Dijby Ndiaye , Managing Director, Senegalese Agency for Renewable Energy (ANER)

, Managing Director, Mahamane Sow, Chief Executive Officer, EDF Côte d’Ivoire

Chief Executive Officer, Rumundaka Wonodi, former CEO, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), Founder & CEO, ZKJ Energy Partners

former CEO, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), Founder & CEO, Robert Schlotterer, Lead Infrastructure Finance Specialist, Infrastructure, PPPs and Guarantees Group, World Bank

Lead Infrastructure Finance Specialist, Infrastructure, PPPs and Guarantees Group, Peter Koninckx, Director of Power Generation and Transmission Solutions, Siemens

Director of Power Generation and Transmission Solutions, Subha Nagarajan , Managing Director, Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC)

, Managing Director, Clare Sierawski, West Africa Country Manager, U.S. Trade and Development Agency, Power Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EnergyNet Ltd..

For more information about this meeting:

Contact: Monique Bonnick – Marketing Executive

Event dates: 24th – 25th January 2018

Event location: Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire

Organisers: EnergyNet, Ltd

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +44 (0)20 7384 7901

Visit: www.Regional-Energy-Cooperation-Summit.com