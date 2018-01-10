What: Launch of the 2018 Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan

Who: 1) Peter de Clercq, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia

2) Representative of Federal Government of Somalia

When: Wednesday, 17 January 2018, from 10:00 to 11:30AM

Where: Mogadishu, MIA AMISOM VIP conference room;

Nairobi, Conference Room 9, UNON

Large-scale famine was averted in Somalia in 2017, thanks to scaled-up humanitarian response with generous contributions from donors. However, with growing and increasingly severe humanitarian needs, indications are that the effects of the prolonged drought will extend into 2018. An estimated 6.2 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. Food security needs are nearly double the five-year average, with an estimated 2,444,000 people in Crisis (IPC Phase3) and 866,000 in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) throughout Somalia. More than one-third of those in need (2.1 million people) are internally displaced persons (IDPs). With a below average Deyr season (October – December) and a long-term forecast of a below-average Gu season from April to June 2018, the prospects for improved food production remain grim.



You are invited to the launch of the 2018 Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan by the Federal Government of Somalia and the Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia on the date, time and venue indicated above.

Coffee will be served from 9.30 am at both venues.

