Tanzania hosts World Council of Churches Conference on World Mission and Evangelism

Under the theme ‘Moving in the Spirit called Transforming Discipleship’, the World Council of Churches will host a major conference on World Mission and Evangelism in Arusha, Tanzania, 8-13 March.

The WCC Conference on World Mission and Evangelism is held every decade and draws together churches from every denomination to share knowledge and engage in interfaith, secular and ecumenical dialogue.

Held in Tanzania, the conference will particularly look at the challenges and seeds of opportunities for Africa today. How can Africa shape mission theology and future practice and how can Africa enhance the understanding of mission in a unique and innovative way, are questions raised.

When: 8-13 March 2018, plus WCC Pre-conferences: 5 – 7 March

Where: Ngurdoto Mountain Lodge & Conference Centre, Arusha, Tanzania

Livestreaming: https://www.youtube.com/user/WCCworld

About the programme: https://www.oikoumene.org/en/mission2018/.

A special three-day exposure programme in accompaniment of the CWME,

Global ecumenical theological institute study programme (GETI) is held 5-7 March. More information: https://www.oikoumene.org/en/mission2018/geti-2018

