UK government helps Zambia tackle cholera outbreak

The UK government through its Department for International Development is working in partnership with the government of Zambia (GRZ) and other development actors to help tackle the outbreak of cholera and prevent its spread. The UK is providing expertise and financial support to improve outbreak preparedness and response.

The UK government is providing a total of £3.7million (K51,430,000.00 equivalent) over four years (2016-2020) to the World Health Organisation (WHO) to support GRZ to prepare and respond to health emergencies, including the current cholera outbreak. The UK has assisted the Ministry of Health to train 128 health workers in Lusaka districts in integrated disease surveillance and response, provided vehicles, cholera treatment and prevention kits, supplies for diagnosis and information/communication materials.

British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet said:

“I am saddened by the increase in cholera cases and wish to express sympathy to those who have been ill or lost loved ones over the festive season. Britain, as Zambia’s oldest friend, is working through UKAid in partnership with the government of the Republic of Zambia and other development actors to tackle the outbreak of cholera and prevent its spread.”

DFID Zambia’s Head of Office, Mark Richardson, said:

“The Department for International Development is working actively with the government of Zambia and co-operating partners to tackle the current outbreak of cholera. We encourage the Government, working with the World Health Organisation and UNICEF to establish clear and effective coordination mechanisms to provide a rapid and effective response to the crisis.”

Further information

The UK government recognises GRZ’s commitment to attain the Sustainable Development Goals on health as well as alleviate extreme levels of poverty and hunger among the majority of its citizens with women and children being the worst affected. The Seventh National Development Plan (SNDP) and Vision 2030 outline priority development programmes and activities that GRZ is keen to undertake in order to promote national economic growth and stability, good governance and provision of quality basic social services.

In line with GRZ’s priorities, and the SNDP and Vision 2030 UKAid is supporting a range of programmes, including those which strengthen health service delivery systems and invest in nutrition, and sanitation and hygiene.

