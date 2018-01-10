Unicorn Media & Communication: re-inventing media as a whole

Unicorn Media & Communications (www.UnicornOnlineMedia.com) is a subsidiary of Unicorn Conglomerate in South Africa. We are trying to be the first South African media entity with ten news/media websites, online radio, online television, online library and communications.

Our Vision: Is to re-invent media.

Our Mission: Is to provide uncompromised information, news updates, edutainment, reliable communication, and dependable networks.

Advertisement

Our Aim: Is to expand to four geographic locations of Africa (Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya & Egypt), UK, America, South Korea and Australia.

Our Services: Is to provide esteem and valuable range of services from online news/media platforms to online radio, online television, online library, online advertising, online marketing, ICT services, photography, and wide range of communication products.

Our Motto: Be the first to know!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Olagunju, Success Taiwo.

For more information contact:

Olagunju, Success Taiwo

Email: [email protected]

Cell: +2774 707 5793

Web: www.OlagunjuTaiwo.com

Olagunju, Success Taiwo (www.OlagunjuTaiwo.com) is a visionary leader, author, entrepreneur and a personal & life coach.