Visit of the Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs to Tunisia and Libya

The Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, is traveling to Libya and Tunisia from 9 to 12 January 2018.

During his visit, Mr. Feltman will discuss with Libyan leaders the implementation of the United Nations Action Plan for the country and ways by which the world organization can further strengthen its support to the Libyan people at this critical juncture.

Embarking on the visit, Mr. Feltman said: “The United Nations urges all Libyan actors to engage in earnest in an inclusive political process leading to credible and fair elections. There is a window of opportunity to end the transition period successfully, under the facilitation of the United Nations, and to focus efforts on building unified and effective state institutions. The Libyan Political Agreement remains the only viable framework for ending the transitional period.”

Advertisement

Mr. Feltman will also visit Tunisia to reaffirm the support of the United Nations to the people and government as they continue to consolidate their country’s democratic transition.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).