B-Roll: Kenya Airways Unveils First Ever Non-Stop Direct Flight from East Africa to USA - Free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage

Leading African airline Kenya Airways (www.Kenya-Airways.com) today unveiled the first ever non-stop direct flight from Nairobi to New York, becoming the first airline company to operate a direct non-stop flight between East Africa and the USA. Kenya Airways’ entry into the US skies is marking a milestone development to the East African tourist portfolio with expectations to attract more American tourists to the region, best known by rich wildlife resources.

Copyright free broadcast-quality footage, pre-recorded interviews, shot list and dope sheet are available for media to download here: http://APO.af/n5xQtN

The B-roll includes interviews with: Sebastian Mikosz (CEO of Kenya Airways), Najib Balala (Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Kenya), James Macharia (Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Kenya), footage of aircraft and more.

