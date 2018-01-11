Celebration of World Hindi Day 2018 in Mauritius

The “World Hindi Day” was celebrated by the World Hindi Secretariat (WHS) Mauritius in collaboration with the High Commission of India and Government of the Republic of Mauritius yesterday at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Indian Culture, Phoenix. Every year, 10th January is observed globally as ‘World Hindi Day’.

The event was graced by Hon’ble Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research as Chief Guest. Hon’ble. Prithvirajsingh Roopun, Minister of Arts and Culture, Hon’ble Soomilduth Bholah, Minister of Business Enterprise and Cooperatives, Hon’ble Premdut Koonjoo, Minister of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries, and Shipping and Hon’ble Sudhir Dharmendar Sesungkur, Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance attended the event as guests of honor. Dr. Sirojiddin Sulanmuratovich Nurmatov, Associate Professor of Hindi, Tashkent State Institute of Oriental Languages, Uzbekistan was the guest speaker on the occasion. High Commissioner of India, Shri Abhay Thakur, read out the message of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi on the occasion and emphasized that the relations between India and Mauritius were based on the solid foundation of old civilisation, cultural and linguistic ties between their two peoples. The event was attended by heads of social-cultural organizations, eminent personalities, Hindi writers, poets and educationalists in Mauritius.

A twelve member cultural delegation of the Kshitij Theatre Group from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) performed the famous play “Karmabhoomi” during the event. The annual “Vishwa Hindi Patrika” both in print and electronic versions was launched at the event.

