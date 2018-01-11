Local statement by the Heads of Mission of EU Embassies on the recent protests in Khartoum

The European Union Delegation issued the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Sudan:

“The Ambassadors of the resident EU Embassies in Sudan are following closely the protests across the country and the detention of a number of political leaders.

We consider it crucial that people are permitted to exercise their right to freedom of expression, including freedom of the media and of political participation. At the same time, we urge those exercising their fundamental rights to express their opinions peacefully.

The European Union is committed to a stable, democratic and prosperous future for Sudan, for the benefit of its people, and will continue its work with all the stakeholders with this objective firmly in mind.”

