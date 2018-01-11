South Africa - Deputy Minister Buti Manamela Receives Briefing on Situation at Capricorn Technical and Vocational Education and Training College

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) Deputy Minister Buti Manamela today met with the Principals of all Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Colleges at Ekurhuleni West TVET College in Germiston.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Deputy Minister was also briefed on the situation at the Polokwane and Seshego Campuses of the Capricorn TVET College in Limpopo. The Principal of the College, Amos Tema informed the Deputy Minister that the situation has now stabilized and registration has resumed.

Following a thorough risk assessment of the Polokwane campus facilities, a decision has been taken by the college management to suspend registration at the institution until Monday.

“We appeal to all prospective students to ensure that they have all the necessary documents to enable the colleges to handle their applications and registration swiftly. I urge all students to follow the procedures for application and registration so that we can resume learning and teaching on Monday. We remain grateful of the outstanding work by our security personnel, the police and the paramedics in the manner in which they managed the situation.” Deputy Minister said.

Discussions are currently underway between college management, the city council of Polokwane and the South African Police Services to identify an alternative and more suitable venue for registrations.

Addressing the College Principals meeting, Deputy Minister Manamela said, “You need to allow as many students as possible, with obvious consideration to enrolment plans and available resources. It is clear that some people would like to take advantage of the situation by festering confusion and distortion in order to achieve political goals. I must also emphasise that all public colleges and universities have gone on with their registrations without incidents thus far.

He reiterated that the online applications remain the primary method for applications at higher education institutions. As a precaution, higher institutions management at universities and colleges are encouraged to assist and set up mechanisms in anticipation of any late walk-in applications.

The Department is monitoring the situation at Capricorn TVET College.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.