Telephonic Press Briefing: U.S. policy on North Korean activities in Africa

Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary Robert Scott, Deputy Special Representative for North Korean Policy Mark Lambert, and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary Sandra Oudkirk on U.S. policy on North Korean activities in Africa.

EVENT :

The United States Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Robert Scott, Deputy Special Representative for North Korean Policy Mark Lambert, and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Economic Bureau Sandra Oudkirk will provide general information on the U.S. government’s foreign policy on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and their activities in Africa. The speakers will explain current diplomatic efforts to address the global threat to international security posed by the DPRK. They will also address current U.S. advocacy efforts with African governments to sever ties with the DPRK. This briefing will be on the record.

The telephonic briefing will take place on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at 14:30 Johannesburg/07:30 AM EST/12:30 UTC. During the briefing, the speakers will make brief opening remarks then take questions from the field.

DETAILS:

Speakers: Robert Scott, Mark Lambert, Sandra Oudkirk

Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Time: 14:30 Johannesburg/07:30 EST/12:30 UTC

*Please use Time Zone Converter to determine the start time of the event in your time zone.

Language: English, French and Portuguese interpretation will be offered.

Ground rules: On the record.

Dial-in Info: To be provided once you RSVP

RSVP: RSVP to [email protected]

Please specify English/French/Portuguese line, or request that we dial out to you (provide the phone number and language to be used).

Twitter: We will use #DPRKBriefing as the hashtag for the call. Follow us on @AfricaMediaHub.

LOGISTICS:

Callers should dial-in to the conference call 10-15 minutes early.

When an individual journalist dials-in, the operator will collect the caller’s name, press affiliation, and location.

The moderator will facilitate the Q and A among the connected callers. Journalists on the conference call will be instructed to press the “*” and “1” buttons on their phones in order to enter the question queue. NOTE: You can press “*1” at any time during the call to join the question queue, even before the moderator begins the Q and A portion. We ask that journalists limit themselves to one question.

