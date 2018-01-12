African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year 2017 Winners

The African Leadership Magazine (http://AfricanLeadership.co.uk) Persons of the Year Awards committee has unveiled the winners for different categories in the just concluded polls for the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards 2017.

The winners who shall be decorated on the 24th February 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa, were unveiled by the Publisher of the Magazine Dr. Ken Giami, at the UK Head Office of the group, after the awards committee working with the editorial team concluded the collation of both online and offline votes and submissions from the over 1 million subscribers / followership base of the publication.

The winners are:

African of the Year 2017:

H.E. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda – Winner

African Female Leader of the Year 2017:

1. Bethlehem Tilahum Alemu, Founder soleRebels, Ethiopia – Co-Winner

2. Ms. Susan Mashibe, Executive Director, Tanjet Aviation, Tanzania – Co-Winner

ALM Person of the Year 2017-Educational Development

Strive Masayiwa, Founder Econet, Zimbabwe – Winner

ALM Person of the Year 2017 – Employment Generation

Kwame Nana Bediako, President, Founder & CEO, Petronia Ghana – Winner

ALM Person of the Year 2017 – Political Leadership

Marc Ravalomanana, Former President of Madagascar – Winner

ALM Person of the Year 2017 – Philanthropy & Charitable Contributions to Society

Manu Chandaria, Chairman, Comcraft Group, Kenya – Winner

ALM Young Person of the Year 2017

Joel Macharia, Founder / CEO, Abacus Kenya- Winner

It was a record year for African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year awards as total online votes cast by Africans from all around the world jumped to 288,958 from 85,000 the previous year, and offline submissions by over 400%.

In addition to the winners, a special Commendation citation shall be presented to the most distinguished runners up, which includes Linah Mohohlo, Governor, Bank of Botswana; Fred Swaniker, Founder, African Leadership Academy, South Africa & African Leadership University, Mauritius; and Tony Elumelu, Chairman, Heirs Holdings Nigeria.

The Publisher of the Magazine, Ken Giami, reiterated the group's position, that all nominees in the various categories are all winners, given their individual contributions to the continent's growth and development. In his words, “to be chosen out of the over 1.2 billion people on the continent, speaks volumes.” He further stated that,” the nominees have elevated and redefined benchmarks of service to the humanity on the continent. They are all true lovers of Africa, contributing passionately, sometimes imperfectly, but all determined to impacting society, making Africa a better place for its people. ”

The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year which is in its 6th run, is an annual award reserved for distinguished Africans, who are considered to have blazed the trail in the year under review. A shortlist of nominees are selected from results gathered via a Call for nomination – traditionally promoted via a paid online and offline campaigns across the continent, Europe, and the Americas. The call for nomination is the first step in a multi-phased process. Remarkably, this year, the selection committee considered, among others, three key themes – Africans whose activities, policies and actions have contributed to 'creating jobs & wealth creation; promotion, defense and delivering of democratic values; & the promotion of Africa's image globally'; in arriving at their decisions. With Africa's population tipped to double by the year 2050, and unemployment at the center of the problems confronting the continent, jobs and wealth creators deserve to be especially encouraged and supported.

Past recipients of the prestigious African Person of the Year Awards have included Dr. Mo Ibrahim, founder, Ibrahim Prize for Leadership, 2010; Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, 2011; H.E. Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria 2012; Xavier Luc-Duval, Deputy Prime Minister of Mauritius & Minister of Finance (2013) H.E. President Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania, 2014; His Excellency President Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria, 2015; Mr. Mo Dewji, CEO, MeTL, Tanzania, 2016.

