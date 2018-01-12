GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) to lease Ethiopian Airlines the first two Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI)-converted 737-800 Freighters

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, a division of the Ethiopian Airlines Group (www.EthiopianAirlines.com), has committed to lease the first two Boeing 737-800 freighters (737-800SF) converted by Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) from GECAS (www.GECAS.com), with the first delivery expected in June of 2018, followed by a second in January of 2019.

“We are excited to take delivery of these first-ever AEI-converted 737-800SFs,” explained Tewolde Gebremariam, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, “The aircraft will be a great complement to our existing fleet of B777 and B757 freighters. In line with our Vision 2025 Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics strategic roadmap, we are expanding our cargo fleet and network to support trade within Africa and with the rest of the world by facilitating the export of perishables and the import of high value goods into the continent.”

“We have been working with AEI on this program since 2015 and look forward to delivering the first AEI converted 737-800SF to Ethiopian Airlines. The airline is joining a growing number of combination carriers planning to operate this aircraft either for replacement of aging freighters or for growth,” said GECAS Richard Greener, SVP & Manager Cargo Aircraft Group.

Advertisement

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics provides airport–to–airport services across a network of over 91 destinations on both freighter and belly hold services (including both direct service and arranged connection flights). It is also the largest network cargo operator in Africa. With six 777 and two 757 Freighters serving 39 cargo destinations in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the Americas and Europe, Ethiopia’s state-of-the-art cargo terminal delivers an annual capacity of one million tons with services that range from general cargo to special cargo (including perishable, valuable or dangerous goods, live animals and mail & courier).

The AEI converted freighter accommodates eleven full height containers plus one AEP/AEH, a main deck payload of up to 52,000 lb (23,587 kg) and has AEI's hydraulically-operated cargo door, offering numerous key features to cargo operators.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GE.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs. Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines

Tel 🙁 251-1)517-89-07/656/165/913/529

[email protected]

www.EthiopianAirlines.com

www.Facebook.com/ethiopianairlines

www.Twitter.com/flyethiopian

Media contact:

James Luton

+1 203 842 5887

[email protected]

About GECAS

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) (www.GECAS.com) is a world leader in aviation leasing and financing. With 50 years of aviation finance experience, GECAS offers a wide range of aircraft types including narrow-bodies, wide-bodies, regional jets, turboprops, freighters and helicopters, plus multiple financing products and services including operating leases, purchase/leasebacks, secured debt financing, capital markets, engine leasing, airframe parts management and airport/airline consulting. GECAS owns or services a fleet of nearly 2,000 aircraft (1,685 fixed wing/ 310 rotary wing) in operation or on order, plus provides loans collateralized on an additional ~400 aircraft. GECAS serves ~264 customers in over 75 countries from a network of 26 offices. www.GECAS.com

About Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) (www.EthiopianAirlines.com) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 100 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers: Ethiopian Express & Ancillary Services; Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; ET In-flight Catering; and Ethiopian Ground Services. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.