South Africa - The dti invites Black Industrialists to participate in trade mission to Mozambique

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) invites Black Industrialists to apply for participation in the Trade Mission to Mozambique that will take place from 5-9 March 2018.

The mission to Mozambique is part of the implementation of the Black Industrialists Programme. The programme is aimed at promoting industrialisation, sustainable economic growth and transformation through the financial and non-financial support of black-owned entities in the manufacturing sector. The BIP is anchored on three fundamental pillars, namely access to capital, access to markets and non-financial support.

Companies in agro-processing, economic infrastructure (general engineering services, railway, and ports) and energy (hydro, renewable, solar, petroleum, gas) are encouraged to apply to the department by 26 January 2018.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Rob Davies says the mission is part of the department’s strategy to increase trade between South Africa and Mozambique.

“The objective of this mission is to increase black industrialist’s trade with businesses in Mozambique. This is an ideal platform for the industrialists who would like to export value-added products and services. I am encouraging the industrialists to take part in this mission and go form partnerships with their Mozambican counterparts for the exploitation of business opportunities in the Mozambican economy,” says Minister Davies.

He adds that South Africa has become the main trading partner to Mozambique and the relations between the two countries are cordial as demonstrated by the growing bilateral trade which amounted to more than R42 billion in 2016.

Companies that are willing to participate will be funded and will be screened according to the Black Industrialists Guidelines.

