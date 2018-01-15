Acquisition of Afric Power and Tieri gives ENGIE strong local presence to accelerate its expansion in energy services in West and Central Africa

ENGIE (www.ENGIE-Africa.com) has signed an agreement to acquire two companies specialising in energy services in West Africa. Afric Power and Tieri (www.Tieri.com) employ more than 140 people specialising in the design, installation and maintenance of electrical systems and automated control mechanisms in West Africa. The companies, based in Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, have been able to export their competencies throughout the region. This acquisition reaffirms ENGIE's goal of quickly expanding to become one of the leaders in energy services in West and Central Africa.

Philippe Miquel, Regional Manager of ENGIE West and Central Africa, says: “Afric Power and Tieri have both made their mark in the region and built up a diverse customer portfolio by focusing on quality, proximity and innovation. We fully share these values and are convinced that this solid foundation combined with ENGIE's expertise, financial clout and international credentials will enable us to quickly establish the integrated energy service provider the region needs.”

Afric Power and Tieri are complementary companies offering a comprehensive service including system design, the assembly of electrical cabinets and automated control mechanisms, and the installation, maintenance and warranty coverage of equipment. The companies have forged strong partnerships with customers operating in many sectors, such as agro-industry, agri-food, mines, large-scale services and data centres.

ENGIE's activities in West and Central Africa are focused on centralised energy generation, mini-grids and individual solar kits. ENGIE has recently distinguished itself in the energy sector by commissioning the Santhiou Mekhe solar photovoltaic plant in Senegal [1] (30 MW), being awarded the energy and systems component of the Dakar Regional Express Train (TER) project [2] and commissioning the Soubré hydroelectric dam (275 MW) in Côte d’Ivoire [3].

ENGIE will capitalise on this acquisition to set up a regional platform with a view to offering energy services (installation and maintenance) to commercial and industrial customers, both private and public.

[1] Turnkey contract handled by Solaire Direct, a subsidiary of ENGIE.

[2] Turnkey contract handled by ENGIE Ineo, a subsidiary of ENGIE.

[3] Project management assistance contract handled by Tractebel, a subsidiary of ENGIE.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of ENGIE.

Press contact :

ENGIE : [email protected] – Tel : +225 22 44 70 46

About ENGIE AFRICA

For over 50 years, ENGIE (www.ENGIE-Africa.com) has been active in many African countries through its energy engineering business, its natural gas purchase agreements with Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria and more recently as an independent power producer in South Africa and Morocco with a total capacity of 3,000 MW either in operation or under construction. By 2025, ENGIE aims to become a reference partner in about ten African countries for power plants, energy services to businesses and decentralized solutions for off-grid customers – communities, companies and households. For more information, www.ENGIE-Africa.com

The Group ENGIE (www.ENGIE.com) is active in some 70 countries, employs 150,000 people worldwide and achieved revenues of €66.6 billion in 2016. ENGIE is committed to taking on the major challenges of the energy revolution, toward a world more decarbonized, decentralized and digitalized. The Group aims to become the leader of this new energy world by focusing on three key activities for the future: low carbon generation, in particular from natural gas and renewable energy; energy infrastructure; and efficient solutions adapted to all its customers.

About Afric Power and Tieri

Afric Power and Tieri (www.Tieri.com) specialise in service provision, distribution and the manufacture of equipment in the industrial power sector in West Africa.