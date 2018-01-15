Kenya: The Project for Rehabilitation of Street-children through Organic Farming, 8th of February 2017 in the amount of 74,605 US Dollars

The Government of Japan has been providing funds to local non-profit organizations through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) since 1989.

Today, the official handover ceremony of “The Project for Rehabilitation of Street-children through Organic Farming”, a GGP project, was held at Magogoni Town, Ngoliba Location, Kiambu County. The Grant Contract for this project was signed on 8th of February 2017 in the amount of 74,605 US Dollars, (approximately 7.6 million Kshs). The grant is for the construction of a rehabilitation home for drug-addicted street children.

Prior to the project, Moyo Children Centre (MCC) was unable to provide drug-addicted children with the individualized attention that they need for successful rehabilitation. Moyo Children Centre constructed a new facility near Mogogoni Town that will house five children and Moyo staff (counselors, social workers, and caretaker). While at the rehabilitation home, the children will work with local social workers, Ms. Terumi Matsushita, Director and Founder of Moyo Children Centre, and the Department of Children’s Services on their recovery, while learning employable farming skills with the assistance of Sub-County Extension officers.

Moyo Children Centre has been working with street children in Thika County since 1999. The Centre is supported by over 1,200 individual sponsors and donors from Japan and around the world, and routinely receives medical doctors, teachers, and other volunteers from Japan.

During the ceremony, Ms. Matsushita and representatives of Moyo Children Centre thanked the Government of Japan for its support. They shared the importance of showing love and affection to former street children and thanked the community of Magogoni for showing up in large numbers to support the children today.

While giving his remarks, Mr. Yo Ito, First Secretary of Japan to the Republic of Kenya congratulated Moyo for receiving the grant. He expressed his thanks to Ms. Matsushita for her tireless work of bringing together the peoples of Japan and Kenya to provide a home for the street-boys of Kiambu County. While specifically addressing the boys, he advised them to learn as many practical skills as possible while at the Centre in order to improve their future lives. In closing, Mr. Ito requested the community members to take personal responsibility for the wellbeing of the boys.

Information on the Ceremony

Project: The Project for Rehabilitation of Street-Children through Organic Farming

Grantee: Moyo Children Centre

Grant Amount: USD 74,605 (~7.6 Million Kshs)

Event: Handover Ceremony

Date: Friday, 12th January 2018

Time: 10:00hrs – 13:00hrs

Venue: Magogoni Town, Ngoliba Location, Thika Sub-County, Kiambu County

Key Personalities: Mr. Yo Ito, First Secretary of Japan to the Republic of Kenya

Hon. Patrick Wainaina (M.P Thika Constituency), Represented by Mr. John Njuguna

