Ringier Africa signs pan-African content agreement with The New York Times

Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP) (http://Ringier.com) further expands its news and media portfolio by entering into a digital content license agreement with The New York Times News Service (www.NYTimes.com) and Syndicate, the licensing and syndicate division of The New York Times. RADP will publish New York Times journalism under its new media brand Pulse in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria. Pulse informs and entertains Africa’s mass and mobile population with a reach of 100 million people every month.

The launch of New York Times journalism on Pulse will bring award-winning reporting and storytelling to Africa’s informed readership. The New York Times is a globally renowned media outlet for news and opinion, which will complement Pulse’s news coverage. Pulse readers will now have access to The New York Times’ top news of the day as well as a selection of other digital articles addressing key social, political and economic issues as well as videos, photos and graphics.

«Publishing content from The New York Times will be setting new standards in the regional media space, offering up-to-date information at any time of the day, directly to Africa’s media consumption tool of choice, the mobile phone, via the Pulse website and our newly launched mobile app» says Tim Kollmann, Managing Director of RADP.

This agreement consolidates Ringier’s position as Africa’s leading news brand. It signals a new strategic direction, expands Pulse’s editorial scope to include more politics, current affairs and international news stories and strengthens the platform’s followership. It also furthers RADP’s plan to build one of the most robust digital ecosystems in Africa by continuing to find new ways and platforms to engage and stay connected with users.

Ringier Africa & Asia CEO, Robin Lingg, adds: «Ringier is constantly reaching out to new opportunities to strengthen its position as an innovative and leading digital publisher. We are excited about this cooperation with The New York Times. We see a lot of great potential in the product and its further growth opportunities on the continent. The inclusion of New York Times journalism comes at an exciting time for our publishing company, as we continue to invest in building out a fast-moving, pioneering, credible and truly pan-African digital publishing network.»

The New York Times is known globally for innovation in its print and digital storytelling. With the Ringier agreement, New York Times journalism will reach a new digital audience. General Manager of News Services and Print Innovation for The New York Times, Michael Greenspon says: «Ringier has a deep understanding of the digital space and is the ideal partner to help us bring The New York Times voice to sub-Saharan Africa. We are delighted that this agreement will expand the reach of our journalism to new readers.»

