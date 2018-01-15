South Africa: Statement by Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Mr. Buti Manamela Regarding Long Queues at Peter Mokaba Staduim

Statement by Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Mr. Buti Manamela Regarding Long Queues at Peter Mokaba Staduim:

I am aware of the long queues at Peter Mokaba Stadium and have asked the Principal to go and speak to them and allay their fears. There is no need to be in the queues overnight as all students will be allowed to apply for available spaces tomorrow from 6am.

I am pleased at the demand for education by our youth, and excited that we are indeed making education fashionable. I also advise that those who can, should consider approaching Waterberg and Lephalale TVET who still have spaces available.

@HigherEduGovZA will do everything in its power to ensure that we assist the colleges to run a smooth registration system. This also shows that TVET colleges should invest in better IT systems to ensure smooth and hassle free registration process.

I will be visiting the pop-up registration Centre at the Peter Mokaba Stadium this morning to monitor the registration process. I urge students to cooperate with staff and management of the institution so that we conclude the registration process quickly.

I also urge political parties to exercise restraint in their communications and not heighten tensions in an already volatile and emotional situation. At the end of the day, the education of the African Child remains our priority.

We should not prey on the anxiety of poor and working class young people whose only interest is to access free education. Let’s all work together to achieve this and build a better South Africa.

