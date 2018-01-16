Guangzhou Automobile Company (GAC Motor) Secures Exclusive Rights for the Second Season of FORBES AFRICA: My Worst Day with Peace Hyde

Guangzhou Automobile Company (GAC Motor) (www.GAC-Motor.com), one of the top five biggest Chinese automobile manufacturers, has secured the exclusive rights for the flagship FORBES AFRICA television show, My Worst Day with Peace Hyde. The partnership comes after the successful launch of the first season, which profiled some of the leading business moguls including Aliko Dangote, Folorunsho Alakija, Tonye Cole, Herman Mashaba, Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi among many others.

“We are very pleased to have this new partnership with GAC Motor. The show has one of the highest viewerships on the Pan-African business channel, CNBC Africa (www.CNBCafrica.com), and has set the benchmark as the most engaging program featuring some of the most successful moguls of our time. To be able to continue the next season with such a prestigious brand like GAC is amazing,” says Peace Hyde, the show’s host and Head of Digital Media and Partnerships and West Africa Correspondent for FORBES AFRICA.

“We are proud to be part of this historic moment with FORBES AFRICA. We believe the two brands share the same vision of excellence and through the My Worst Day show, we hope to assure Nigerians that, no matter what they go through, good or bad, they can always rely on GAC Motors,” says Chief Diana Chan, Chairman of Choice International, owner of GAC Motor franchise, Nigeria.

Video Interview: http://APO.af/PzTBrG

“The FORBES AFRICA brand is renowned for its quality and prestige and we believe the partnership with GAC sits well with the brand. These are the types of people you do not hear from on a daily basis and for one program to be able to pull them together at the same time is a feat worth celebrating,” says Frederic Van de vyver, Head of CNBC Africa, West Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of CNBC Africa.

Media contact:

ABN Group

About CNBC Africa:

CNBC Africa (www.CNBCafrica.com) is Africa’s most powerful multiplatform business media brand; owned by Africa Business News and headquartered in Johannesburg, is part of the global CNBC family, reaching audiences in over 100 countries. Together with its companion site CNBCAfrica.com, CNBC Africa focuses on business, money, finance and economic news originating from sub-Saharan Africa. CNBC is available in 90% of sub-Saharan Africa through DTH and satellite TV operator, Canal Plus, DStv, Kwese, MultiChoice Africa, StarTimes Nigeria, Vubiquity and Black. You can also access CNBC Africa through our digital live stream. CNBC has bureaus in over 15 cities, including, Lagos, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi, Accra, Kigali. CNBC currently has an estimated patronage of over 500,000 viewers in South Africa. Viewership data in other markets is not currently available.



About ABN:

ABN (http://ABN360.com) offers a holistic approach to telling Africa's business story – first. With much-esteemed international brands such as CNBC Africa and FORBES AFRICA providing a broadcast and print platform respectively, the ABN conglomerate also offers resources to organize world-class events across the African continent, through ABN Productions. The ABN Training Institute boasts state-of-the-art facilities to provide media training among many other courses, while ABN Digital is the company's online presence for your up-to-date business and markets news. Through its sub-brands, ABN aims to be Africa's leading aggregator and distributor of business and economic news.