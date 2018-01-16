The Interim Government of Southern Cameroons Condemns the Incommunicado Detention of President Julius AyukTabe and Leaders of His Interim Government in Nigeria

Condemns the continuous extra judicial killings, rape, torture and burning down of villages of Anglophone minorities in Cameroon.

Barrister Harmony Bobga-Mbuton, University of Nottingham Law Graduate, appointed as Chairman of an Interim Presidential Council to coordinate activities with the Cabinet.

Calls on Nigeria and the UN to protect Southern Cameroons refugees in Nigeria.

Condemn the killings, torture and rape as a weapon of war used by La Republique du Cameroun and asked the UN and the International Court of Justice to set up a Commission of inquiry and investigate these crimes.

We will be launching a necessary nonviolent civil disobedience campaigns and push for economic divestment from la Republic du Cameroon.

The Interim Government of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia (https://Ambagov.org) (Southern Cameroons) strongly condemns the arrest and continuing incommunicado retention of President Sisiku Julius AyukTabe and nine (9) other pro-independence leaders in Abuja, Nigeria since January 5, 2018.

Those arrested along with the President include;

Dr. Nfor Ngala Nfor,

Dr. Fidelis Nde Che,

Dr. Henry Kimeng

Prof. Che Awasum

Dr. Cornelius Kwanga

Mr. Tassang Wilfred

Dr. Ojong Okonghor

Barrister Nalowa Bih.

The President and his team have not been granted access to lawyers, family members and have not been seen by any International Organization including the United Nations. We fervently call on Nigerian Authorities, to release our President and the other 9 leaders immediately and unconditionally and to promptly open investigations into the circumstances surrounding the abduction of the Southern Cameroons Leaders named hereabove, with a view to prosecuting the perpetrators in strict respect of Nigerian and relevant international laws.

More than 40,000.00 Southern Cameroonians have become refugees by narrowly escaping into Nigeria. Many are still trapped in the dangerous jungles of Manyu Division and could not make it into Nigeria which has become a safe haven for Southern Cameroonians due to the continuous killings and crackdown by the military of President Paul Biya.

We condemn in the strongest terms President Paul Biya’s military systematic use of rape as a weapon of war against Southern Cameroonians. This must stop and should be immediately investigated by the United Nations, Francophonie, the Commonwealth, and the African Union.

We read with keen interest the African Union condemning the President of the United States of America, President Donald J Trump, for remarks they are not pleased with. We equally call on the African Union and African leaders to condemn the ethnic cleansing and colonization of Southern Cameroons by President Paul Biya of Cameroon.

President Paul Biya is committing ethnic cleansing against Southern Cameroonians and many villages like Kembong, Egbekaw, Agborkem German, Ekang, Babong, Badje, Dadi, have been burnt down and people forced to vacate the villages of be considered as terrorists to unknown destination by the government administrative officers of the government of Cameroun.

The Interim Government will like to clarify to the world that the problem in Cameroon is not that of secessionists or separatists, but a classic problem of a failed decolonization from British colonial rule. If Britain had granted Southern Cameroons independence like all other colonial powers did to their territories, this problem would not have arisen.

The Interim Government of Southern Cameroons, will continue worldwide campaigns for Southern Cameroons rights to self-determination and continuous nonviolent protest within Cameroon.

A vigorous Cameroon economic divestment campaign will also commence. We will target foreign companies that do business in La Republique du Cameroun and whose revenue supports President Paul Biya, his security forces and corrupt government and allows them to continue their hateful crimes against Southern Cameroons. It is time for Western Governments to past a Cameroon Divestment Act that will force their governments to cut investment ties with companies doing business in La Republique du Cameroun.

The Interim Government of Southern Cameroons, does however wishes, and does sincerely thank the Nigerian government for the humanitarian assistance and support being deployed to the now over 40.000 refugees from Southern Cameroons. We also seek that the security of the Southern Cameroons refugees in various refugee camps in Nigeria be guaranteed.

Ambazonians will “Live Free or Die.”

Chris Anu,

Secretary for Communication & IT

Federal Republic of Ambazonia

(Former British Southern Cameroons)

