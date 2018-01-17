South Africa: President Zuma to Receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate

President Jacob Zuma will today, 17 January 2018, receive Letters of Credence and Letters of Recall from Ambassadors and High Commissioners-designate at a credentials ceremony that will take place at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

The following Heads-designate from thirteen (13) countries will present their letters to the President:

The Kingdom of Spain, Syrian Arab Republic, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Chad, Federal Republic of Germany, Kingdom of Lesotho, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Republic of Sudan, Republic of Cuba, Republic of Portugal, Republic of Lebanon, Republic of Belarus and Republic of Gambia.

Details of the ceremony are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 17 January 2018

Time: 15h00 (Media to arrive at 14h00)

Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, Pretoria

Members of the media are requested to present their valid press cards at the point of entry to access the venue.

Note as well that nobody wearing jeans, T-shirts and takkies will be allowed into the venue. The dress code is strictly presentable in line with the decorum of the event and the venue.

