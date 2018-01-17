U.S. Statement on the Ethiopian Government’s Decision to Release Detainees:

We are encouraged by the Ethiopian Government’s decision to drop charges and pardon detainees, including political leaders, as a tangible step toward its stated goal of widening political space for all Ethiopians. We are aware that reviews of additional cases are underway, and hope they will be conducted in the same spirit. We understand these efforts as part of the government’s decision to accelerate democratic progress, and stand ready to work with all Ethiopians who share the goal of ensuring that all citizens are empowered to build a brighter future for their country.

