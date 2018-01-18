New Power Africa Guide to Help Electricity Generators Improve Community Relations

Power Africa, a U.S. Government initiative to double electricity access in sub-Saharan Africa, today launched the Guide to Community Engagement for Power Projects in Kenya. The Guide outlines how electricity producers can best engage with electricity consumers.

“This Guide is a critical addition to the Power Africa partnership. It is designed to offer power project developers information on community engagement,” said U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Robert F. Godec.

While Kenya has a dynamic, private sector-driven power industry, community concerns have impacted the completion of these projects in the past. The Guide provides approaches on the best community engagement practices for infrastructure developers, at each project stage, as well as pitfalls to avoid.

Advertisement

“The Government of Kenya supports all efforts to develop electricity infrastructure in a way that respects the values and traditions of our country’s diverse communities,” said Hon. Charles Keter, EGH, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum. “This guide from Power Africa is a comprehensive and practical tool that will help developers foster inclusive and mutually beneficial relationships with communities across Kenya, and ultimately help us reach our shared goals of Universal Electricity Access.”

Developed with input from local communities, government agencies, private sector developers, finance institutions, and Kenyan and international civil society organizations, the Guide features real-world examples. The Guide is customized to reflect country-specific laws, customs and institutions that developers in Kenya must navigate.

In Kenya, Power Africa is coordinated by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.