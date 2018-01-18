Seychelles: President attends Official Opening Ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2018 and World Future Energy Summit (WFES)

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, attended the Official Opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2018 yesterday, currently being held in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Driving the Global Energy Transformation”.

ADSW is one of the world’s largest sustainability gatherings dedicated to furthering global understanding of the major social, economic, and environmental trends shaping the world’s sustainable development. It also aims to empower the global community to realise viable and effective strategies to mitigate climate change.

As an Abu Dhabi Government initiative, ADSW is the largest gathering on sustainability in the Middle East and a significant forum in stimulating the international dialogue and action. It presents an important networking platform for Seychelles as a Small Island State to learn the latest sustainable actions, emerging trends and projects, as well as innovative strategies geared towards a more sustainable future.

President Faure is in Abu Dhabi to attend the World Future Energy Summit (WFES), an annual event organized as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. WFES is the leading platform dedicated to innovation, digitalisation, and transformation in energy, and advancing the use of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and clean technology.

This is President’s Faure second participation at the Summit, which also hosts the Zayed Future Energy Prize prize-giving ceremony to finalists from around the globe. The Zayed Future Energy Prize invites innovators from around the world, particularly youths, to be part of a growing community, committed to finding solutions that will meet the challenges of climate change, energy access, and water security.

On the sidelines of WFES on Monday, the President also held bilateral talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The two leaders discussed areas of ongoing cooperation and ways to maintain the unique fraternal friendship based on mutual respect, understanding, and support between the two nations.

