Commissioner Smail Chergui Meets with the African Union and United Nations Special Envoys on the African Union Mission in Somalia Funding Consultations

The African Union (AU) Commissioner for Peace and Security, Amb. Smail Chergui, met with the AU and the UN Special Envoys on the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) funding consultations, respectively Mr. Ramtane Lamamra and Mr. Jean-Marie Guéhenno.

The Commissioner for Peace and Security briefed the Special Envoys on challenges facing the mission and some of the efforts that have been undertaken to secure predictable, sustainable and flexible funding. He further highlighted that securing funding for AMISOM must go in tandem with securing financial and material support to the Federal Government of Somalia. The Commissioner further thanked the European Union for its support since the deployment of the mission in 2007.

The Special Envoys were then briefed by the technical teams on the recent political and security developments in Somalia, accountability mechanism put in place for the mission, recent discussions on the transition plans and the overall funding challenges for AMISOM and the Somali security forces.

The Special Envoys then met with the Permanent Representatives of the AMISOM Troop and Police Contributing Countries where they exchanged views on challenges facing the mission.

The discussions were held against the backdrop of the United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2372 (2017) where the Security Council requested the UN Secretary-General, the AU and partners to explore, in earnest, funding arrangements for AMISOM, bearing in mind the full range of options available to the UN, the AU, the European Union (EU), and other partners.

Following a series of consultations, the Chairperson of the AU Commission appointed Mr. Ramtane Lamamra, his Special Envoy on Silencing the Guns, to lead the AU efforts, while the Secretary-General appointed Mr. Jean-Marie Guéhenno on the part of the UN.

The two Envoys are scheduled to consult widely with key stakeholders, including the leadership of the AU Commission, Federal Government of Somalia, AMISOM Troop and Police Contributing Countries, UN Security Council members, the European Union and other partners to seek their views, and obtain a broad consensus on the best options for funding for AMISOM and Somali security forces.

