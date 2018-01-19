South Africa: Justice and Correctional Services Committee Appeals to Public Protector to Refrain from Confusing the Public

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services today expressed its concern with the “conflicting and confusing” messages being relayed by the Office of the Public Protector regarding the remedial action of her predecessor.

Committee Chairperson, Dr. Mathole Motshekga, called on the current Public Protector, Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane, to respect the remedial action of her predecessor regarding the state capture inquiry. “That remedial action confines itself to what should form part of the inquiry. It is not for her to request an expansion of the terms of reference for the state capture inquiry. In fact, it is only the courts that have the power to amend or change the remedial action.”

Dr. Motshekga said the calls made by Adv. Mkhwebane are confusing to the general public and she must not “interfere” with the remedial action or scope of the inquiry. “The integrity of the remedial action should not be questioned and as the courts have previously ruled, the remedial action of the Public Protector is binding.”

He further appealed that any inquiry that is to take place in relation to the previous Public Protector Adv. Thuli Madonsela’s report, should restrict itself to the remedial action as per her report on state capture.

Dr. Motshekga said the Committee will take this matter up with Adv Mkhwebane when she appears in front of the Committee.

