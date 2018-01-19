South Africa: President Zuma Congratulates Reserve Bank Governor Mr. Kganyago

President Jacob Zuma has congratulated the Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Mr. Lesetja Kganyago on his appointment as the new chairperson of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC).

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an organization of 189 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.

“The appointment of Mr. Kganyago is a milestone in our call for the inclusion of representation of expertise and leadership from emerging and developing economies in the global economic arena,” said President Zuma.

Advertisement

“We wish Governor Kganyago success in his new role and we are confident that he will represent us well. He is equal to the task,” said President Zuma.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.