South Africa: Standing Committee on Finance Congratulates Reserve Bank Governor on International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Appointment

The Standing Committee on Finance has congratulated the Reserve Bank Governor, Mr Lesetja Kganyago, on his appointment as the new Chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC).

The Chairperson of the Committee, Mr. Yunus Carrim, said the appointment brought enormous credit to the country. “We do not doubt that he will focus on the challenges of the developing countries,” Mr. Carrim said. The appointment was announced on Thursday and is effective for a period of three years.

