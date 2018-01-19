United Kingdom International Secretary visits Kenya to discuss UK-Kenya partnership

Britain’s Secretary of State for International Development, the Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt, is in Kenya for a two day visit to discuss greater UK-Kenya cooperation on economic growth and investment.

The Secretary of State, who oversees the UK’s development aid, will hold meetings with members of national government and visit businesses here in Kenya. Ms Mordaunt will discuss priority areas of mutual interest including opportunities to boost economic development and improve quality and access to services. The UK is supporting Kenya’s economic development, for the benefit of Kenyans, and with the aim of reducing dependency on aid.

As well as meeting leaders and businesses, the International Development Secretary will also have an opportunity to visit UK aid funded projects in Northern Kenya, where the UK is helping some of the poorest and most vulnerable Kenyans. She will meet with people benefiting from the Hunger Safety Net Programme and a UNICEF clinic delivering emergency nutrition. Ms Mordaunt will also hold meetings with County Government officials and explore opportunities for building stronger systems to enable the county to deal with shocks and reduce dependence on donor emergency aid.

Advertisement

Speaking on arrival, the International Development Secretary said: “I will be seeing first-hand how UK aid is saving lives and delivering a shared prosperous future for the UK and Kenya. The country is a key bilateral partner for the UK, and I look forward to continuing to working with the Government of Kenya.”

This is the first official visit to Kenya by the International Development Secretary, Penny Mordaunt, since she was appointed to this role in November 2017.

Notes to the Editors:

Penny Mordaunt was appointed Secretary of State for International Development on 9 November 2017. She was the Minister of State for Disabled People at the UK’s Department for Work and Pensions from 15 July 2016 to 9 November 2017. Ms Mordaunt was elected Conservative MP for Portsmouth North in 2010.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of British High Commission Nairobi.