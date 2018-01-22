Joint Statement UK and Kenya During the Visit of Secretary of State for International Development

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the visiting Secretary of State for International Development, Rt. Hon. Penny Mordaunt, MP to a successful Roundtable meeting today at the Intercontinental Hotel. The meeting was chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury, Mr. Henry Rotich and attended by the Cabinet Secretaries for Heath, East African Community (EAC), Labour and Social Protection.

The discussions focused on ways of enhancing Kenya-UK bilateral relations and developing a partnership that will benefit both Kenya and the UK. The meeting also discussed President Kenyatta’s big four priorities: manufacturing, affordable housing, universal health care and food security for all Kenyans and agreed to work together to promote this agenda.

The meeting agreed on a number of new initiatives aimed at strengthening the relations between the two countries. These include:

Affirmation of an enhanced partnership to strengthen the bilateral economic relationship and long term prosperity of both countries. This will underpin mutual activities to attract investment, increase access to capital, deepen business links, create jobs and opportunities for millions and support the delivery of President Kenyatta’s four priorities.

We agreed to co-host with the International Disability Alliance, the Global Disability Summit in London in July 2018 as a signal of our commitment to work for all people.

Noting that Commonwealth was a vital partnership to address shared global challenges, UK welcomed Kenya’s confirmation to participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) to be held in April 2018. As member states the UK and Kenya agreed to work together to ensure that the Commonwealth remains strong and vibrant and builds on deep and enduring links between the two countries.

Kenya and the UK agreed on the importance of an enhanced partnership between the two countries and to collaborate on further developing this.

