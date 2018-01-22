Sky’s Most Anticipated Drama Britannia Available Exclusively on iflix

iflix (www.iflix.com), the world’s leading entertainment service for emerging markets, is pleased to announce it will be the exclusive online home for Sky’s highly anticipated historical period drama Britannia. From today, iflix subscribers across the region including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Zimbabwe can stream or download each episode from the moment of release, exclusively on iflix.

Set in 43AD, Britannia tells the story of the determined, but terrified Roman invaders and the occupied Celts and Druids, whose lives are changed forever by the arrival of a new world order. Britannia begins in 43AD as the Roman Army, determined and terrified in equal measure, returns to crush the Celtic heart of Britannia – a mysterious land ruled by wild warrior women and powerful druids who can channel the mysterious forces of the Underworld. Arch Celtic rivals Kerra (Kelly Reilly) and Antedia (Zoë Wanamaker) must face the Roman invasion led by the towering figure of Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey) as it cuts a swathe through the Celtic Resistance. Britannia joins iflix Africa’s extensive library of popular exclusive titles from Sky including Riviera and Tin Star.

Evert van der Veer, iflix Head of Content, Africa and the Middle East, commented: “The addition of Britannia is a testament to iflix’s commitment to showcase the very best international content to subscribers across the region. We are excited to partner with Sky to bringing our customers this year’s most anticipated new series before any other entertainment platform in the region.”

Currently available in 25 markets across Asia, MENA, and sub-Saharan Africa, iflix offers consumers a vast library of top Hollywood, regional, and local TV shows and movies including many first run exclusives and award-winning programs, each subscription allows users to access the service on up to five devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and television sets, for viewing wherever, whenever.

For new subscribers, iflix offers a complimentary one-month trial with full access to its service, features and content. Go to www.iflix.com to register.

