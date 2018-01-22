USTDA Speaking at Energy Conferences in Sub-Saharan Africa

USTDA's Regional Director Lida Fitts will be speaking at the East Africa Energy and Infrastructure Summit in Kampala, Uganda on regional cooperation in East Africa.

USTDA's Country Manager for East Africa Lisa Coppe will also be speaking at the Africa Energy Forum: Off the Grid in Kampala, Uganda on February 7 and discussing how to tackle the risks in financing off grid projects.

More information: https://www.aef-offgrid.com/why-attend

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).