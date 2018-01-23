Canada congratulates new president of Liberia

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement on the inauguration of George Weah, the new president of Liberia:

“Canada congratulates the new president of Liberia, George Weah, on his inauguration and the Liberian people for holding peaceful elections.”

“The election of President Weah is a historic moment in the first democratic transition in more than seven decades for Liberia.”

“Canada thanks and salutes outgoing president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for all she has accomplished with the Liberian people over the past 12 years—and for her efforts to ensure a peaceful transition of power.”

“Canada and Liberia have enjoyed diplomatic relations since 1971 and share many values, including a commitment to democracy, peace, security, the rule of law and gender equality. We look forward to working with President Weah and to further deepening the relationship between our two countries in the years to come.”

