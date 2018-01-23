Dispatch of a Special Envoy of the Prime Minister for the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of Liberia

1. Following the result of the Presidential Election of the Republic of Liberia in December last year, the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony for H.E. Mr. George Tawlon Manneh Oppong Weah will be held on January 22.

2. Considering the importance of the bilateral relationship between Japan and Liberia, the Government of Japan has decided to dispatch Mr. Masahisa Sato, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, as Special Envoy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to Liberia to attend the ceremony.

3. With this dispatch, Japan wishes to offer its congratulations on the inauguration of President Weah and further promote the cordial and cooperative relationship between Japan and Liberia.

